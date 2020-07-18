Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause revealed on Saturday, July 18, that her mom has died after a short battle with lung cancer.

“In disbelief that you are gone,” she captioned 10 photos on Instagram. “Feeling just about every emotion, but I find comfort knowing Dad is up there taking care of you and showing you the ropes like only he could. Absolutely heartbreaking watching you take your last labored breath, but there is a peace knowing you two are together again, free from the pain that plagued your time here. A free spirit and rebel till the very end. My beautiful Mom, in your own words #F–kCancer.”

The former Young and the Restless star, 38, revealed in February that her mother only had months to live after being diagnosed with the same lung cancer that killed Stause’s father.

“I can’t make sense of what life is teaching me yet, but my heart is with every person fighting this horrible disease and every person that it robbed a loved one from,” she wrote in an Instagram post on February 4. Stause’s father died in April 2019.

Just three months after revealing her mom’s diagnosis, the All My Children alum told Us Weekly that their relationship had been strengthened despite the fact that they weren’t able to see each other amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“My mom is suffering from stage 4 lung cancer and because of COVID I haven’t been able to see her,” she told Us exclusively while promoting the new season of Selling Sunset. “However, now we talk on the phone every day, which we never did before. In the strangest turn of events, something that by design is keeping us apart has actually made us closer than ever.”

The reality TV star’s loss comes amid her divorce from estranged husband Justin Hartley. The pair split in November 2019 after two years of marriage.

Earlier this week, the former actress filed to have her maiden name restored. Paperwork obtained by Us revealed that Stause and the This Is Us actor, 43, “participated in a Voluntary Settlement Conference” on Monday, July 13, “in an effort to resolve the issues in the [divorce] case fully and settle all of their claims, future and present.” During the meeting, they agreed that Stause’s “name shall immediately be restored.”