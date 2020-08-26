Heather Rae Young Invites Chrissy Teigen to Visit Oppenheim Group Office

Ready to prove her wrong. Heather Rae Young doubled down on her defense of the Oppenheim Group’s realtors after Chrissy Teigen questioned the legitimacy of Selling Sunset.

“My response is I’ve had my real estate license since 2014,” the reality star, 32, told KTLA on Tuesday, August 25. “I’ve been with the Oppenheim Group since 2015. I sold my first house within three months of having my license. It was a $7.2 million house. A week later, I sold a $1.5 million condo.”

After Young listed her accomplishments, she took the opportunity to extend an invitation to Teigen, 34. “You can look up the proof. You can come to our office [and] visit us,” she offered. “We’ve all been in the office for years and years and known each other for almost six years. Maybe because she doesn’t know us doesn’t mean we’re not real real estate agents.”

The Cravings author called out the cast of the Netflix reality series earlier this month. “I just watched all of Selling Sunset after watching everyone talk about it for so long! I don’t even think anyone on it is as mean or insane as you guys said?” she tweeted on August 18. “Maybe I’m just so used to it because I live here? This is pretty normal lol some are actually really nice. Maybe I also know everyone on tv plays up a character. They’re all doing that. You guys are … super mad at people who are in on the joke.”

She added: “I will say, I look at LA real estate a lot and have never seen any of these people lol either have our agents, who I have obsessively asked.”

Selling Sunset, which premiered in 2019, follows Young, Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald, Amanza Smith, Maya Vander, Davina Potratz, Jason Oppenheim and Brett Oppenheim as they sell high-dollar homes in Los Angeles.

This is not the first time Young has responded to Teigen’s remarks. “We are a boutique agency,” she told Access Hollywood on August 19. “But she has seen the show. She obviously has heard of us at this point, so I don’t know where she’s been hiding under a rock. We all are very active real estate agents and we are very, very busy at the moment.”