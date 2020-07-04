Setting the record straight. Brian Austin Green opened up about his relationships with Tina Louise and Courtney Stodden following his outings with both women in the wake of his split from his estranged wife, Megan Fox.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum told TMZ on Friday, July 3, that he thinks Stodden, 25, is “super nice” but found it “disappointing” that she released a video of them together just hours after his lunch with Louise, 38.

“I was just trying to be a nice guy and I shot a video for her friend Ashley, saying hello,” Green said, noting that the clip was filmed a month ago. “The fact that she decided to post that the day Tina and I had lunch — knowing that it would create problems for Tina and myself, having three kids — it kind of sucks.”

He added, “It was just disappointing but I don’t want to bash Courtney. I think she’s a nice person. I just think she’s making some bad choices.”

As for Louise, the Don’t Blink star said that he just recently met the Australian model. “Tina is really cool. I literally just met her that day at her restaurant on the sidewalk,” the California native said.

Stodden shared a video via Instagram on Tuesday, June 30, which featured the Celebrity Big Brother alum sitting next to a shirtless Green. The pair gave a shout-out to a fan named Ashley and Stodden joked that she had “never seen” the BH90210 alum. “9021 now I kn0w… 🤟🏻,” she captioned the post.

Hours earlier, Green and Louise were spotted grabbing lunch together in Los Angeles. The Anger Management star and Stodden also sparked romance rumors earlier that month. The duo were photographed together on June 13 and the singer-songwriter was later spotted wearing a baseball cap from Green’s Someone Make America Great (SMAG) hat line.

Green announced in May that he and Fox, 34, had called it quits after nearly 10 years of marriage. The pair share sons Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3.

“I will always love her,” the Desperate Housewives alum said on an episode of his “… With Brian Austin Green” podcast. “And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family what we have built is really cool and really special.”

The Transformers star, for her part, has moved on with her Midnight in the Switchgrass costar Machine Gun Kelly.