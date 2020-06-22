Celebrating Dad! Brian Austin Green spent Father’s Day with three of his four sons after his split from Megan Fox.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 46, took to Instagram on Sunday, June 21, to share a photo of himself enjoying breakfast in bed in a white bathrobe. He cuddled with Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3, while eating scrambled eggs and mixed berries.

“My heart. Happy Fathers Day everyone. My oldest texted me at 12:21am this morning,” Green captioned the post, referencing Kassius, 18, whom he shares with ex-fiancée Vanessa Marcil.

The actor announced on May 18 that he and Fox, 34, had separated after nearly 10 years of marriage.

“I will always love her, and I know she will always love me. And I know as far as a family, what we have built is really cool and really special,” he said on his “…With Brian Austin Green” podcast at the time, noting that the estranged couple will “still do family vacations and holidays” together.

“It sucks when life changes,” an emotional Green continued. “I really don’t want Megan and I to be at odds. … She’s been my best friend for 15 years, and I don’t want to lose that.”

The Transformers stars dated on and off for years before tying the knot in June 2010. After welcoming Noah in September 2012 and Bodhi in February 2014, Fox filed for divorce from Green in August 2015. However, the pair reconciled the following year, and Journey arrived that August.

Since the breakup, the actress has moved on with her Midnight in the Switchgrass costar Machine Gun Kelly. They were first spotted hanging out on May 16 and confirmed their romance on June 15 when they were photographed holding hands and kissing following a date at Mr. Furley’s Bar in Los Angeles.

Fox also starred in the rapper’s “Bloody Valentine” music video, which premiered on May 20. When Kelly, 30, tweeted lyrics from the song on June 15, he seemingly confirmed the status of his relationship with the Hope & Faith alum, writing, “‘I’m calling you girlfriend, what the f–k.’ Life imitated art on that one.”

A source recently told Us Weekly exclusively that Fox and Kelly (real name Colson Baker) “have a strong connection” and “have gotten more serious” over the past month.