It’s official! Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly went public with their relationship after her split from husband Brian Austin Green.

The Midnight in the Switchgrass costars were spotted holding hands and kissing for the first time on Monday, June 15, in photos published by the Daily Mail. After spending an hour and a half at Mr. Furley’s Bar in the Sherman Oaks neighborhood of Los Angeles, they walked hand in hand back to Kelly’s car, where they were photographed passionately making out in the front seat.

Fox, 34, kept it casual in a black T-shirt, ripped black jeans and white sneakers, while the rapper, 30, wore an oversize pink graphic tee, faded blue jeans, Converse All-Stars and a white cap that read, “F–k you.”

The couple’s outing came one day after Green, 46, was seen having lunch with Courtney Stodden at a Mexican restaurant in L.A. in photos obtained by TMZ.

The Transformers star and the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum sparked split rumors in April after he was spotted without his wedding ring on numerous occasions. A month later, Green confirmed that he and Fox had called it quits after nearly 10 years of marriage.

“I will always love her, and I know she will always love me,” he said on his “…With Brian Austin Green” podcast on May 18. “As far as a family, what we have built is really cool and really special. … She’s been my best friend for 15 years and I don’t want to lose that.”

The actor also addressed his estranged wife’s romance with Kelly (real name Colson Baker) on his podcast, saying, “Megan and I have talked about him, and they’re friends at this point. From what she’s expressed, he’s a really just nice, genuine guy. And I trust her judgment.”

A source told Us Weekly exclusively later in May that Fox and Kelly, who also costarred in his “My Bloody Valentine” music video, had “definitely” hooked up after starting “off as friends.”

The Jennifer’s Body star and Green tied the knot in June 2010. She filed for divorce in August 2015, but dismissed the case in April 2019. They share three children: Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3. The Anger Management alum is also the father of Kassius, 18, whom he shares with ex-fiancée Vanessa Marcil.