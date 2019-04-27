About time! Megan Fox filed to dismiss her divorce case against husband Brian Austin Green nearly three years after the couple reconciled, Us Weekly confirms.

According to court records, the Transformers star, 32, requested the dismissal in papers filed in Los Angeles on Thursday, April 25.

Fox, who wed Green in June 2010, filed for divorce in August 2015.

Us exclusively revealed at the time that the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles actress had split after 11 years together. The duo were already parents of sons Noah, now 6, and Bodhi, now 5.

In April 2016, Us confirmed that Fox was pregnant with her third child amid her tumultuous relationship with Green, 45. An insider hinted at the time that she was “changing her mind a little bit” about going through with the divorce.

The actors were “totally back together” by June 2016. “They’ve been through a lot, but this makes more sense for the kids and the new baby,” a source said. They welcomed son Journey in August of that year.

Green opened up about their on-again, off-again romance in September 2017. “Marriage is hard. It’s work, I think for anyone,” he admitted during an episode of his “… With Brian Austin Green” podcast. “I think when you get to the point like we have, where you have kids and you’ve been married for a while and we’ve been together a long time, it’s — you just take it day by day.”

He added: “You’re in it and then if you’re not, then you look back and you go, ‘That was a great 13 years.’”

Fox spoke exclusively to Us in November 2018 about a drawback of being busy parents: less couple-centric activities. “We have no time,” she explained. “I mean, we haven’t even driven to Vegas or flown to Vegas! We don’t do any of that. We don’t prioritize taking vacations together.”

