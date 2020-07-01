Marking her territory? Courtney Stodden looked awfully cozy with Brian Austin Green in a new video shared just hours after he was spotted with model Tina Louise.

“9021 now I kn0w… 🤟🏻,” Stodden, 25, captioned the goofy Instagram post on Tuesday, June 30, sitting next to a shirtless Green, 46. The pair gave a shout-out to a fan named Ashley while the singer-songwriter joked that she’d “never seen” the BH90210 alum and didn’t know who he was.

Earlier that day, Green stepped out for a casual L.A. lunch date with Louise, 38, amid his split from estranged wife Megan Fox. The Desperate Housewives alum confirmed in May that he and the Transformers star, 34, were going their separate ways after nearly 10 years of marriage. “I will always love her,” Green explained during an emotional episode of his “… With Brian Austin Green” podcast after Fox was seen out and about with Midnight in the Switchgrass costar Machine Gun Kelly.

Before his date with the Australian model, Green sparked rumors of a romance with Stodden when the two were photographed together on June 13. Days later, the Celebrity Big Brother alum was seen sporting a baseball cap from Green’s Someone Make America Great (SMAG) hat line.

Though he appears to be healing from his split, an insider previously told Us Weekly that the California native was “not in a good place” and was “devastated” about separating from Fox. The estranged couple share sons Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3, and apparently disagreed about how to raise their three boys before finally calling it quits.

“The two of them had been arguing about parenting styles,” a separate source revealed in May.

When discussing his breakup on his podcast, Green said he and the Jennifer’s Body actress hoped to keep their children a priority and “still do family vacations and holidays as a family.” He later added that he was proud of the “really cool and really special” bond that he created with his estranged wife as they grew their family over the years.

“It sucks when life changes and something that you’re used to, that you’ve been doing for 15 years, you try and not get rid of but you change,” he said of his divorce. “I really don’t want Megan and I to be at odds … she’s been my best friend for 15 years and I don’t want to lose that.”