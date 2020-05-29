Megan Fox Felt Brian Austin Green Was ‘Holding Her Back’ Before Split

Free bird. Megan Fox wants to focus more on her career, but felt like one thing was standing in her way — her marriage to Brian Austin Green.

“Megan felt as though Brian had been holding her back from being in the limelight and she’s interested in getting back out there and reinventing herself,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

Fox, 34, made her film debut alongside Lindsay Lohan in the 2004 comedy Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen. The Tennessee native later starred as Shia Labeouf‘s love interest in the 2007 blockbuster film Transformers followed by its 2009 sequel Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen.

Green, 46, confirmed on May 18 that he and Fox had split after 10 years of marriage.

“I will always love her,” the BH90210 alum said during an episode of his “…With Brian Austin Green” podcast. “And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family what we have built is really cool and really special.”

The Don’t Blink star added that it was difficult for him to end his romantic relationship with Fox, whom he shares sons Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3.

“It sucks when life changes and something that you’re used to, that you’ve been doing for 15 years, you try and not get rid of but you change,” Green explained. “There’s the unknown aspect … there’s that pit in my stomach … I really don’t want Megan and I to be at odds … she’s been my best friend for 15 years and I don’t want to lose that.”

The announcement came after Fox and Green were spotted out on multiple occasions without their wedding rings. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles star was later photographed on May 15 getting takeout food with Machine Gun Kelly in Los Angeles.

Green said on his podcast that Kelly (real name Colson Baker), 30, and Fox — who met on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass in March — are “just friends at this point.” However, a source told Us on May 19 that the pair “have definitely hooked up.”

The insider said that the duo “began spending more and more time together because of their work schedules and filming together. They started off as friends and their relationship grew from there. Megan thinks MGK is a really cool guy and their relationship turned romantic.”

The New Girl alum later costarred in Kelly’s music video for his latest single “Bloody Valentine,” which was released earlier this month.

Fox, who has remained quiet about the split, was photographed in public for the first time since news of her split with Green broke while running errands in Los Angeles on Wednesday, May 27. The Jennifer’s Body star wore a black T-shirt and leopard-print pants along with aviator sunglasses and a mask amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Green and Fox filed for divorce in 2015 while the actress was pregnant with their third child. The pair filed to dismiss the paperwork in April 2016.