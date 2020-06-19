Courtney Stodden Wears Brian Austin Green's SMAG Hat

Courtney Stodden is supporting her ex Brian Austin Green in more ways than one since his split with Megan Fox.

On Thursday, June 18, the blonde bombshell was seen out and about in Hollywood wearing itty bitty skin-tight shorts. But that’s not all! She was also wearing a hat from Green’s new Someone Make America Great (SMAG) hat line.

Courtney Stodden Can’t Stop Showing Off Her Enviable Figure in Sexy Bikini Pics

This comes less than a week after the duo were spotted getting Mexican food together in Los Angeles. In photos obtained by TMZ, Green is shown opening the car door for Stodden before driving off.

The hat itself is a dark gray design with “someone make America great” written in purple stitching. It’s available to purchase for $47 on shop.withBAGpod.com, with all proceeds going to the ACLU.

Couple Twinning: See the Fashionable, Romantic Pairs Who’ve Matched Their Styles

This isn’t the only piece of Green’s that Stodden wore. The 25-year-old model chose to pair the accessory with a Pink Floyd shirt that is either Green’s actual item or one that looks just like his. We know it’s a popular design … but can it be an uncanny coincidence? Fox, the recently estranged wife of the actor’s, was also spotted wearing a similar Pink Floyd tee earlier this month alongside her new beau Machine Gun Kelly.

Back in May, the Beverly Hills, 90210 actor confirmed he and Fox called it quits after nearly a decade of marriage.

“The reality is, we’ve been together for 15 years and we’ve been married for 10 and we have three amazing children,” Green revealed during an episode of his “… With Brian Austin Green” podcast in May. “There’s the sense of loss, of, how do I go on with this big part of my life that I’ve always known and loved and shared changing? What does that landscape look like? What does that life look like? Megan and I talked a lot about it and it’s a big concern for both of us, really both of us.”

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)