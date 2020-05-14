Too hot to handle! Courtney Stodden loves flaunting her figure in teeny tiny bikinis — and we love to see it!

It seems that in just about every picture the 25-year-old posts to her Instagram feed she’s in nothing more than an itsy bitsy swimsuit. Whether she’s announcing new music or showing off her impressive gymnastic skills, the girl knows how to rock a chic swimsuit.

But it’s not just about the different suit styles, Stodden is vocally proud of her toned, curvy physique.

In an Instagram post that has since been deleted, from March 2020, the PETA spokesperson opened up about her changing body image.

“When I came to Hollywood I was under 95. Sickly thin,” she wrote alongside a picture of herself in a black bikini. “Now I’m well over 100 and feel happier than ever. Embrace your healthy self in quarantine #bodypositive #quarantine.”

She also not afraid to clap back at body shamers who have nothing nice to say. Stodden shared a snap of herself in a bikini eating some ice cream on Monday, May 4. In the accompanying Instagram, she called out a Twitter troll who wrote that it “looks like she’s put on a few. My 600 lbs life may be her next move!”

“Hey fat shamers, I’m eating ice cream in a bikini and feel happy so there,” she wrote in the caption with hashtags, #fatshamer #trolls #yousuck and #bodypositivity.

Keep scrolling for more of Stodden’s best bikini pics, from low-cut animal print pieces to bright neon styles.

