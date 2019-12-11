



Animal lovers, unite! Miley Cyrus, Ryan Gosling, Kristen Bell and more celebrities have dedicated their time and attention to speaking out for animal rights.

Ian Somerhalder, for one, asserted his love for furry creatures in April 2013. “I consider my pets to be mine, my family’s and my friends’ — so I have more than I could count,” the Vampire Diaires alum, 41, told Us Weekly exclusively at the time.

The actor further noted that he would be a marine biologist if he could choose any other career. Instead, he seeks to spread the message about ways to improve the world for all living things. “I wish we could all understand that sustainability, education, innovation and compassion are essential for progress on our planet,” he explained.

In turn, he founded the Ian Somerhalder Foundation in 2010. The V Wars star and wife Nikki Reed collaborate on the charity thanks to their “shared passion for animals, youth and the environment,” according to the organization’s mission outline.

Olivia Munn similarly advocates for animals, even partnering with PETA. The actress, 39, opened up to Us in October 2018 about pet adoption. “There are so many animals waiting for their forever home. Any dog that you want — even if it’s hypoallergenic or a designer dog — there is a rescue shelter that has it,” she said. “I rescued both of my dogs and they are the cutest, smartest dogs in the world and there’s something extra special that we have because we found each other.”

The Newsroom alum advised that people should “find a pet that fits into” their lifestyle. “If you live in an apartment, don’t get a large dog who needs space to run and stretch out,” she detailed. “If you travel a lot, make sure you have a dog small enough to be able to travel with you.”

The aforementioned celebrities are not the only famous faces to get in on the positive action. Ellen DeGeneres, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kesha, Alicia Silverstone, Howard Stern and Beth Stern are also known for their animal advocacy.

Watch the video above to learn more about the stars who are using their power for good!