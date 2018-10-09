Dog lovers, this one’s for you! As the spookiest season of the year settles in, Olivia Munn is sharing her tips and tricks for dressing your pooches in the most pawesome way.

“[A dog costume] should be clever and unique and something that fits your dog and isn’t uncomfortable for them,” The Predator actress, 38, exclusively tells Us Weekly. While her Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, Chance, doesn’t like wearing clothes, Munn will “take any suggestions” for what her Jack Russell terrier mix, Frankie, should be for Halloween.

The X-Men star also opened up about the importance of pet adoption. “There are so many animals waiting for their forever home. Any dog that you want — even if it’s hypoallergenic or a designer dog — there is a rescue shelter that has it,” she explained. “I rescued both of my dogs and they are the cutest, smartest dogs in the world and there’s something extra special that we have because we found each other.”

But before starting a furry family, Munn advises future pet parents to “find a pet that fits into your” lifestyle: “If you live in an apartment, don’t get a large dog who needs space to run and stretch out. If you travel a lot, make sure you have a dog small enough to be able to travel with you.”

For those who already have a pooch and want to get into the Halloween spirit, The Newsroom alum is teaming up with the Wag! app for its inaugural Howl-o-ween Costume Contest. Contestants can submit photos of their pups dressed in costumes until October 16. The contest features three categories: pop culture, scary and funny. Voting is open to the public from October 19 to October 26, and Munn will then choose the grand prize winner, who will receive $1,000 in cash and $1,000 to donate to any dog charity. Each category’s finalist will receive $500 in Wag! credits, a $250 gift card and a $100 Wag! swag bag.

Mann recommends that all competitors brainstorm for a unique costume. “[I’m looking for] creativity,” she tells Us. “The more random, the better.”

