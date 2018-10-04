A safety note for all trick-or-treaters: Few things are scarier than an angry kitty in a Kardashian costume. While your well-being is paramount this Halloween, the safety of your beloved pets on All Hallows’ Eve is a close second. Candles, chocolate and costume anxiety are just a few of the things that could spell serious trouble for cats and dogs this October, so as you ready your own Kylie costume, take Us Weekly’s quiz to see how safe your pet really is.

Totally freaked out? We get it. Visit Banfield Pet Hospital’s website for a full list of Halloween dangers to protect them from this season.

Us Weekly articles and content are for informational purposes only. Nothing contained in Us Weekly articles and/or content is or should be considered, or used as a substitute for, veterinary or professional advice, diagnosis or treatment. If you believe your pet may have a medical emergency, call or visit your veterinarian or your local veterinary emergency hospital immediately.

