Love in the limelight! Sharna Burgess has sparked romance rumors with several famous men through the years — from Brian Austin Green to her Dancing With the Stars partners.

The professional dancer spoke out in January 2019 about clashing with her dance partners on the show because they expected things to turn romantic. “I’ve torn some of the guys to pieces, especially when they come in with an ego and they’re there for all the wrong reasons and they think they’re going to get something from me that they’re not,” she explained on The Bobby Bones Show.

Bobby Bones, her season 27 partner with whom she won the competition, asked, “Like, hook up with you?”

Burgess then confirmed his assumption. “Yeah,” she replied. “Absolutely. … Oh, it’s so bad. And then they get this attitude, ‘cause they’re so used to getting whatever they want. And so, here I walk in, and I just tear them down to pieces about everything that I think of ‘em and why I absolutely wouldn’t go there.”

The choreographer noted that she gives her partners a choice to compete or “run away with your tail between your legs because you didn’t get what you wanted.”

Burgess almost looked for love elsewhere in the reality TV world: Australia’s version of The Bachelorette. “I was initially like, ‘Sure.’ I mean, that could be fun. And then as I got into it, there was something that didn’t feel right … which is odd because I love the show worldwide,’” she exclusively told Us Weekly in August 2020. “For some reason, my instincts were saying, ‘Don’t do it,’ which was very bizarre. I’ve had to trust my instincts my whole life, they’ve led me to where I am now.”

The Australia native turned down the offer, but she acknowledged at the time that it “makes more sense” for her to be the Bachelorette in the U.S. since she lives in the country and has no plans to move Down Under.

Scroll through the gallery below to see who Burgess has been linked to through the years, including Green, Jason Oppenheim and more famous men!