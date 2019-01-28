An unbreakable bond! Sharna Burgess and Bobby Bones’ time together on Dancing With the Stars may have come to an end, but it’s not a case of out of sight, out of mind for the season 27 winners.

“Bobby is now absolute family to me now,” the professional dancer, 33, gushed to Us Weekly on Friday, January 25. “We FaceTime pretty much everyday. We got our Mirror Ball tattoo together. Our promised Mirror Ball tattoo.”

Burgess went on to note that she and the 38-year-old radio personality are “forever connected.”

The Australian-born reality star added: “Bobby is forever my big brother. We were close throughout the season, absolutely, but even after the season we’ve become closer. We’ve had more human time, no stress, no, ‘Oh, my god, how are we going to make this happen and do it?’ Just truly getting to hang out and just be humans with each other and I have so, so much love for him.”

Bones, for his part, opened up about his close-knit friendship with Burgess while speaking to Us at the 2019 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards earlier this month.

“We just spent the last four days together,” the Arkansas native told Us. “I had a show in Nashville and she came out and made an appearance and we danced a little bit and then we went to New York together and I did my final Dancing With the Stars live show at Radio City Music Hall. So, yeah … we talk pretty much every day still.”

However, just because Burgess and Bones remain close doesn’t mean she has the same relationship with all of her former partners. The athlete recently revealed that she doesn’t talk to “all” of the men she’s been paired with on previous seasons of the hit ABC show.

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe

