Sharna Burgess’ connections to her past Dancing With the Stars partners haven’t all made it out of the ballroom. The 33-year-old DWTS pro told her Instagram followers she no longer talks to some of the celebrities with whom she has waltzed.

The revelation came during a fan Q&A in the dancer’s Instagram Stories on Sunday, January 6, after someone asked, “Do you keep in touch with your celebrity partners?”

“Some, not all,” Burgess replied. “Go on … guess who I DON’T speak to.”

Since joining the show full-time in season 16, Burgess has been paired with comedian Andy Dick, NFL alum Keyshawn Johnson, figure skater Charlie White, talk show host Tavis Smiley, Army vet Noah Galloway, singer Nick Carter, Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown, race car driver James Hinchcliffe, bull rider Bonner Bolton, basketball coach Derek Fisher and Redskins cornerback Josh Norman.

Most recently, she took home the mirrorball trophy with radio host Bobby Bones, but she told Instagram fans that the two of them are “even closer” than they were during season 27. “He’s one of my favorite humans, a best friend, family, and a mentor for me,” she raved. “I’m so invested in his happiness and success. I also know how much he just cringed reading this. He isn’t good at receiving love and praise … but he deserves it all the time.”

The Aussie star got especially personal in Sunday’s Q&A after a fan asked what insights she had gained about herself recently.

“Now this is impossible to really answer,” Burgess responded. “But what I can say in short is my whole 2018 was about understanding myself more, why I would make the choices I did, prioritize what I did. Why things [hurt] the way they did and why I felt stuck. In the process of reflection and discovery and healing, the [greatest] gift has been the freedom of negativity, and the presence of so much love and gratitude in my life.”

