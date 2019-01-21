Still going strong! It has been more than two months since Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess won season 27 of Dancing With the Stars, but the dance former partners remain closer than ever.

“We just spent the last four days together,” the radio personality, 38, told Us Weekly exclusively at the 2019 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards in Burbank, California, on Friday, January 18. “I had a show in Nashville and she came out and made an appearance and we danced a little bit and then we went to New York together and I did my final Dancing With the Stars live show at Radio City Music Hall. So, yeah … we talk pretty much every day still.”

The Bobby Bones Show host also joked, “It’s nice to actually not be the inadequate one in the relationship now. Now we’re equals again.”

The 33-year-old professional dancer appeared on Bones’ radio show on Tuesday, January 15, and revealed that some of her past DWTS partners have tried to hook up with her during the show. “It’s so bad. And then they get this attitude, ‘cause they’re so used to getting whatever they want,” she said. “And so, here I walk in, and I just tear them down to pieces about everything that I think of ‘em and why I absolutely wouldn’t go there.”

Bones told Us that while he does know who Burgess was talking about, he is not one of the men who tried to take their professional relationship a step further.

“Sharna is one of my best friends now,” he explained. “But the thing is … pretty much all the dudes come in and try to hook up with all of their female dance partners. … And there have been a couple that I think she has had worse times with than others. So, I’m not gonna say who it is. I know, but it wasn’t me! I didn’t try to hook up. Zero percent.”

Earlier this month, the Australia native also revealed that she does not “speak to” all of her famous partners from the past. The radio host didn’t go into detail about who Burgess is on the outs with, but did admit she’s “close” with DWTS season 23 runner-up James Hinchcliffe.

The American Idol mentor recently found himself in hot water with his radio colleague Wells Adams after he alleged that Adams’ girlfriend, Sarah Hyland, will buy her own engagement ring.

“We’re supposed to be coworkers and friends,” the Bachelor Nation star, 34, fired back on the Wednesday, January 16, episode of his “Your Favorite Things” podcast with Brandi Cyrus. “Can I got on the record right here? I will pay for this ring, I promise you. It will come out of my bank account.”

Adams added: “I guess the thing that, like, grinds my gears the most about is anytime I seen anyone from that show, they’re so nice to me. They’re so nice to my face. Like, if you’re going to be a d—k, be a d—k all the time.”

