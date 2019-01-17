Wells Adams clapped back at his radio colleagues Bobby Bones, Lunchbox and Amy Brown after they slammed his relationship with Sarah Hyland — and alleged the actress would buy her own engagement ring.

“I worked at the same building as Bobby Bones. I worked for the same company. … We had worked in the same market for years before I went on The Bachelorette. We had never met,” Adams began to cohost Brandi Cyrus on the Wednesday, January 16, episode of the “Your Favorite Things” podcast.

Adams, 34, then played the clip from The Bobby Bones Show, noting his “biggest pet peeve” is when people say Hyland, 28, “pays for everything.”

“You know was I was seeing this morning on the gossip sites, is that Sarah Hyland, the girl from Modern Family, who is dating Wells Adams, who used to work here, that they may be getting married, did you see that?” Bones, 38, said.

“[He] moved into [Hyland’s] house,” Lunchback replied. “He probably had a little one bedroom apartment here in Nashville and now he’s living with in a mansion with a multimillionaire.” He added that Adams “works out of [Hyland’s] house.”

The Bachelor in Paradise bartender clarified to Cyrus that he actually owned a home in Nashville.

“Yes, I do have a studio in my house because I do this show in my house,” Adams said, noting that he “can’t go to [iHeartRadio] and say, ‘Let me do my other show from your studios.”

Adams then resumed The Bobby Bones clip, in which Lunchbox, Bones and Brown continued discussing Adams and Hyland’s potential wedding plans.

“She’s buying the ring … Come on,” Lunchbox said, to which Bones quipped, “You don’t know that.”

“The ‘he’s going to use her money to buy the ring,’ besides for the fact that it’s kind of mean, what’s funny to me is it’s all about money for them,” Adams said to Cyrus. “It had to be, like, the apartment that I lived in, not the house that I owned. Oh, don’t forget it’s her house … yeah they live together, but it’s her house. … We’re supposed to be coworkers and friends.”

He continued: “Can I got on the record right here? I will pay for this ring, I promise you. It will come out of my bank account. I guess the thing that, like, grinds my gears the most about is anytime I seen anyone from that show, they’re so nice to me. They’re so nice to my face. Like if you’re going to be a dick, be a dick all the time.”

Adams told Us Weekly earlier this month that he and Hyland will “definitely” walk down the aisle one day, adding that he’s “gotta get the ring.”

“Everyone thinks [Sarah and I are] engaged right now. … We are not engaged, let me just say that,” the former ABC star said. “We just moved in together, so I think we’re still kind of, like, feeling each other out, but… it’s gonna happen eventually.”

The couple started dating in 2017.

