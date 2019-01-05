Are wedding bells in the future? If Wells Adams has his way, then the answer is a resounding “definitely” when it comes to him and girlfriend Sarah Hyland.

“Everyone thinks [Sarah and I are] engaged right now. … We are not engaged, let me just say that,” the Bachelorette alum, 34, told Us Weekly exclusively while promoting his “Pratt Cast” podcast with Stephanie Pratt on Friday, January 4. “We just moved in together, so I think we’re still kind of, like, feeling each other out, but… it’s gonna happen eventually.”

The Bachelor in Paradise bartender admitted that there’s at least one more big step he needs to take before an engagement: “I gotta get the ring,” he said, adding that the piece of jewelry the Modern Family actress, 28, was spotted wearing in his recent Instagram Stories was fake. “She just had a bunch of Claire’s rings on when we went to Mexico.”

“We are not engaged,” he continued, “but… it’s definitely going to happen.”

Hyland, for her part, also seems to have holy matrimony on the brain. After her former Shadowhunters costar Matthew Daddario‘s wife, Esther Kim, posted a picture on the couple’s first wedding anniversary on Monday, December 31, the Wedding Year star responded, “Next marriage is me ok???”

The ABC stars, who started officially dating in October 2017 after meeting on social media, moved in together last summer; the two documented their big day on their respective Instagram Stories in August.

Episode 1 of “Pratt Cast” airs on Monday, January 7.

With reporting by Carly Sloane

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!