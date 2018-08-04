Shacking up. Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland are officially sharing an abode! The Modern Family actress and her Bachelorette alum beau were spotted sharing a smooch near their U-Haul near the actresses’ L.A. home on Saturday, August 4.

The pair also documented their big day on their respective Instagram Stories with a series of videos on Saturday.

As Adams, 34, revealed, not everything went according to plan: The Bachelor in Paradise bartender actually locked himself out of his ride about a mile away from his new home!

While he didn’t share how he managed to get back in, the TV personality did manage to recover and was soon reunited with his love … as well as a little helper in the form of a snake that had climbed into the back of the truck.

Hyland, in particular, seemed delighted with their unexpected guest, which the couple named Severus after the Harry Potter character.

“Dude, what do we do with you, do we release you into the wild?” the 27-year-old asked before filming the small creature slithering around on the ground.

From there, it was time to introduce their more permanent animal family members — their dogs — which the reality vet initially had some qualms about. “I’m most concerned about my dogs and her dogs,” he said on a July 20 episode of his podcast with Brandi Cyrus, Your Favorite Thing. “Truly a blended family. Carl sleeps on my bed, right? And her dog Boo sleeps on her bed. What’s gonna happen? … [Our bed is] not big enough!”

From the looks of things, he needn’t have worried: A video posted to the actor’s Instagram Story showed the puppies making fast friends, sniffing each other in greeting and playing together in the yard.

After getting settled, the cohabiters celebrated with tacos and rum, with Adams in charge of the food. “It’s 2018, guys,” Hyland said. “Anything can happen.”

Adams first told the world that the happy pair would be sharing a home in his July 20 podcast. “I’m straight up moving to L.A.,” the radio host said at the time.

As he explained to listeners, the decision was a logical move for the couple. “If we’re gonna take the next step, this is the first step we’ve got to take, to decide if we can handle living with one another,” he said.

The duo first began dating in October 2017 after Adams slid into his now-girlfriend’s DMs.

As an insider told Us Weekly in July, “They are extremely serious, and friends expect they’ll be engaged by the end of next year.”

A second source agreed: “She’s never been this serious about anybody, and all of her friends completely support them and think Wells is great for her.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!