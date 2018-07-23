Wells Adams Moves in With Sarah Hyland in Los Angeles

Next stop: California! Wells Adams confirmed that he has moved in with his girlfriend, Sarah Hyland.

“Should I just say it? Should I not? It’s gonna come out after. It doesn’t even matter,” the Bachelorette alum, 34, said to his cohost Brandi Cyrus on their podcast, Your Favorite Thing, on Friday, July 20. “I’m straight up moving to L.A. Should I not have said it? I’ve got to go!”

When Cyrus, 31, asked Adams what he plans to do with his house in Nashville, he responded, “I don’t know yet. I might Airbnb it. I might just long-term rent it. Problem is, it’s furnished. I’m just gonna leave it. I don’t know. I haven’t gotten that far.”

As for why he decided to make the move, the Bachelor in Paradise bartender explained, “My first thought [was], ‘Let’s go to California. Let’s move in with the lady.’ … If we’re gonna take the next step, this is the first step we’ve got to take, to decide if we can handle living with one another.”

Adams said there is only one looming question about him moving in with the Modern Family star, 27. “I’m not concerned about us living together or us getting along or whatever. I’m most concerned about my dogs and her dogs,” he admitted. “Truly a blended family. Carl sleeps on my bed, right? And her dog Boo sleeps on her bed. What’s gonna happen? … [Our bed is] not big enough!”

Now cohabitants, the couple are already planning a future together. “They are extremely serious, and friends expect they’ll be engaged by the end of next year,” a source tells Us Weekly. A second insider close to Hyland echoes, “She’s never been this serious about anybody, and all of her friends completely support them and think Wells is great for her.”

Hyland first followed Adams on social media when he vied for JoJo Fletcher’s heart on season 12 of The Bachelorette in 2016. They exchanged several flirty tweets the next summer before he sent her a private message. “I was single, obviously, and was like, ‘This is really awesome. You’re being very forward and it’s sexy and not aggressive, but very confident and sexy,’ and I liked that,” she recalled on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on January 23.

Us Weekly broke the news of the pair’s romance in October 2017. He has since met her family and more recently attended her high school reunion on July 14 in Mexico, where they are still vacationing.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!