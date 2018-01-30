It’s a family affair! Sarah Hyland revealed the hilarious way boyfriend Wells Adams unintentionally met her entire family soon after they started dating.

The Modern Family star, 27, opened up about the accidental encounter during her visit to The Late Late Show With James Corden on Monday, January 29. “He met my family before the TV family,” Hyland revealed. “My parents and my brother were living with me for most of fall time last year. And so [Adams] lives in Nashville. So he flew out from Nashville, it was our second or third date, and my mom like … They were supposed to leave. I was like, ‘Can you please leave the house? I’ll pay for you to go to a nice dinner or something.’ And they were running behind.”

Hyland explained that her brood stuck around long enough to meet 33-year-old The Bachelorette alum. “So the doorbell rang and I was upstairs and I didn’t know and my mom apparently answered the door saying, ‘You’re not supposed to see me. I’m Melissa. Come in. Sarah’s upstairs.’ And he told me that and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh,’” she recalled. “So he met my entire family, like immediate family, right away off the bat, which I think is great because now I know he really likes me because he’s still here.”

The Geek Charming actress joked of her clan: “We’re an actors family. We’re very, very dramatic. We’re very dramatic.”

Hyland opened up about the modern way that she met Adams while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last week. “Have you seen those memes of ‘Slide Into the DMs’? That. He slid into my DMs,” she said on Tuesday, January 23, of the direct messaging options on Instagram and Twitter. “I was single, obviously, and was like, ‘This is really awesome. You’re being very forward and not aggressive, but very confident and sexy,’ and I liked that.”

Us Weekly broke the news of the Lipstick Jungle star and the Bachelor in Paradise bartender’s relationship in October. The duo confirmed their romance on Halloween night and have been heating up ever since. “It is getting more serious as time passes,” a source told Us of the couple in November. “They really like each other.”

The ABC stars, who frequently share photos with each other on social media, spent the holidays together and were also spotted cozying up together at the 75th Golden Globe Awards afterparties on January 7.

