What a good boyfriend! Wells Adams attended girlfriend Sarah Hyland‘s high school reunion before they flew to Mexico for a vacation.

The Bachelorette alum, 33, shared videos from the Modern Family star’s get-together on his Instagram Story on Saturday, July 14.

“You want to know what love is?” the Bachelor in Paradise star said in one clip. “Love is going to your girlfriend’s high school reunion when you never even went to your own high school reunion.”

He also shared videos with the actress and her friends from the Professional Performing Arts School in NYC goofing off.

The couple also posted Instagram Story videos on Sunday, July 15, that showed them on a plane, waiting to take off for a Mexican vacation.

They were stuck on the runway for more than an hour but managed to make the most of their time together by sharing silly videos and a sweet photo that the reality TV star captioned, “Honestly it doesn’t matter where we are.”

The getaway was a welcome break for the actress and her boyfriend after she recently battled health issues that landed her in the hospital in June.

The 27-year-old shared a photo of her swollen face on Instagram and revealed that she was forced to leave work on her new movie, The Wedding Year, in order to seek treatment. Hyland didn’t reveal what she was suffering from but she has previously spoken about undergoing a kidney transplant in 2012 and battling a medical condition that caused her to lose muscle mass.

Adams was unable to be with his girlfriend during her hospitalization because he was filming the newest season of Bachelor in Paradise in Mexico but promised her that he was “Coming home soon baby!”

Us Weekly exclusively revealed in October 2017 that the pair had been “seeing each other for months.”

