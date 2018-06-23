On his way! Wells Adams assured girlfriend Sarah Hyland that he is coming home after news broke of her hospitalization.

“I miss this one a lot. Coming home soon baby!” the Bachelorette alum, 33, captioned a photo on his Instagram Story on Saturday, June 23, of the couple lovingly staring at each other.

Hyland, 27, shared her boyfriend’s post to her own Instagram story, adding, “Man I miss my baby.”

Adams is in Mexico filming the fifth season of Bachelor in Paradise. He posted a photo of himself, bartender Jorge and Bachelor Winter Games alum Yuki Kimura on the set with the caption: “Paradise lost…in translation. @bachelorinparadise returns 8/7!” He also wrote, “I love Mexico,” on an Instagram Story pic of himself drinking a bottle of wine on the beach.

Meanwhile, Hyland revealed in a series of posts to her Instagram Story on Thursday, June 21, that she was hospitalized and forced to put work on hold because of a health scare. “Sometimes a selfie is more than just a good angle or feelin cute. This time for #NationalSelfieDay, I’ve decided to share my truth. As painful as it is,” the actress captioned a photo of her swollen face. “So here is my face that was torn from work against my will. But I’m very grateful it was. Health should always come first.”

The Modern Family star commended her dog Boo for noticing that she needed to get help: “Can’t wait to come back to my precious angel princess. She’s perfect and knows exactly what I need at all times. This was taken this past Sunday. Day before hospitalization. She was literally telling me to get treatment.”

Hyland has not disclosed the exact circumstances that forced her to be hospitalized, but she previously underwent a kidney transplant in 2012 and has dealt with a medical condition that made her lose muscle mass.

Us Weekly exclusively reported in October 2017 that Adams and Hyland had been “seeing each other for months.”

