It’s all about the effort! Sarah Hyland opened up about her long-distance relationship with Wells Adams and revealed that the couple are committed to making time for each other.

“I think the longest we’ve gone without seeing each other is like two to three weeks, because five days is already too much for us,” the Modern Family star, 27, told Us Weekly and other reporters at the Lorraine Schwartz Eye Bangles Launch Event in West Hollywood on Tuesday, March 13. “So we always try to make sure to see each other.”

Although the Bachelor in Paradise bartender, 33, resides in Nashville, he frequently visits Hyland in L.A. “He’s a friggin’ trooper and always flying out here every weekend,” she gushed. “[Or] every other weekend at least to see me if my schedule has been too busy to see him, which it has been in 2018 with awards season and with Modern [Family].”

Added the Geek Charming actress, “I don’t think [long-distance is] hard if the love is there.”

Us broke the news in October 2017 that Hyland and the Bachelor Nation fan-favorite were seeing each other. The ABC stars confirmed their relationship via Instagram on Halloween night and have been going steady ever since.

“It is getting more serious as time passes,” an insider told Us of the couple in November. “They really like each other.”

Hyland and Adams spent the holidays together and were also seen hitting the dance floor at the 75th Golden Globe Awards afterparties in January.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!