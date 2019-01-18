Not so fast! Dancing With the Stars pro Sharna Burgess may be friendly with her season 27 partner Bobby Bones, but, as she recently revealed to the radio host, she had a slightly less warm relationship with other former pupils after they tried to put the moves on her.

“I’ve torn some of the guys to pieces, especially when they come in with an ego and they’re there for all the wrong reasons and they think they’re going to get something from me that they’re not,” the instructor, 33, shared on a Tuesday, January 15, episode of The Bobby Bones Show.

“Like, hook up with you?” Bones, 38, asked.

“Yeah,” she answered. “Absolutely … Oh, it’s so bad. And then they get this attitude, ‘cause they’re so used to getting whatever they want. And so, here I walk in, and I just tear them down to pieces about everything that I think of ‘em and why I absolutely wouldn’t go there.”

The Australian native said her partners then have a choice: “We can either compete and we be great or you can, you know, run away with with your tail between your legs because you didn’t get what you wanted.”

While Burgess didn’t name any of the men in question, she did recall one contestant in particular who really got under her skin.

“I’ve lost it at an athlete … and we ended up being fine, but I had to lose it at one of the athletes I danced with to put him in line.”

The reality star admitted that while she would’ve never blown her cool on camera (“I would never do that because I don’t want it to be about that,”) she did get personal with him. “I told him the most insane things to get through to him about what I thought about him as a human being at that point and what he was doing to everyone else around him.”

She concluded, “It took a couple of weeks, but eventually he came around. It was really bad.”

Burgess revealed in an Instagram Live Q&A earlier this month that while she still communicates with some of the men, she hasn’t kept in touch with others.

“Some, not all,” she answered an inquiring fan. “Go on … guess who I DON’T speak to.”

In addition to Bones, Burgess’ former partners include bull rider Bonner Bolton, around whom romance rumors swirled, Andy Dick, Keyshawn Johnson, Charlie White, Tavis Smiley, Noah Galloway, Nick Carter, Antonio Brown, James Hinchcliffe, Derek Fisher and Josh Norman.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!