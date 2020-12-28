A new romance we saw coming? Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green were spotted at LAX airport on Friday, December 25, jetting off on vacation together. So, are they a new couple?

Earlier this month, Burgess, 35, exclusively revealed to Us Weekly that she was dating someone new — and hinted that he is famous.

“It’s been really awesome,” the pro dancer told Us on December 7 while promoting her EBY partnership. “I actually am not on the market anymore. But it’s very new and very, you know, it’s dating, essentially. No one’s calling us a relationship yet.”

While the Dancing With the Stars pro didn’t want to reveal his identity, she did confirm that he’s in the entertainment industry and shared that fans would recognize him when they were spotted together for the first time.

The Australia native went on to explain that while dating amid the coronavirus pandemic was “interesting” — and included many socially distanced dates in the park — when a mutual friend set her up, everything changed.

“How funny would it be if I actually found the love of my life during a pandemic?” she said. “I’m looking for that soulmate stuff — that thing where that something inside you recognizes that something inside them.”

As for whether she’s found that in her new man, she admitted the new romance “feels different to all the rest of them,” but she’s enjoying keeping it private. “I thought that when I met someone, I would be, like, screaming it from the mountain tops and telling everyone I’m in love. It’s almost the opposite. I want to hold it close to me for as long as I can, to stay in this space and just enjoy that human for as much as I can.”

Green, 47, has been linked to Tina Louise and Courtney Stodden since confirming his split from wife Megan Fox in May after 10 years of marriage. The estranged couple share Noah, 8, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 4. He also shares 18-year-old son Kassius with ex-fiancée Vanessa Marcil.