The only thing that outshines a mirrorball trophy is a diamond ring. Some Dancing With the Stars pros have found their perfect match in the ballroom, but others have kept their personal lives off the dance floor.

Lindsay Arnold exchanged vows with her high school sweetheart, Sam Cusick, in their home state of Utah in June 2015. After two years of wedded bliss, the former So You Think You Can Dance star gushed about finding love outside of Hollywood.

“Oh my gosh, I don’t know how I could be with anybody else,” she told Us Weekly exclusively in November 2017, noting how special it felt to have a partner who knows her “real” life. “I think the best is just chilling, and just hanging out and talking. I think we have pretty crazy lives. So when you have time with the people you love, you just want to be with them. You don’t really care what you’re doing. Sit around, hang out, talk, cuddle.”

The longtime couple put down roots in Salt Lake City, where they spend most of their family time when Arnold isn’t competing on the ABC ballroom dance show. In May 2020, the duo announced that they were expecting their first child together. Their daughter, Sage, was born six months later.

“Blessed beyond words to have this man by my side for eternity ❤️ I am so grateful for his love in my life and don’t know where I would be without him,” Arnold wrote in a sweet Instagram tribute to her husband following their baby girl’s arrival. “I am grateful for our beautiful daughter that we made together and I am already so blown away by how natural you are as a father. I love you, Sam.”

Unlike Arnold, other DWTS pros have found their life partner in the dance world. Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd turned their professional bond into a happy marriage, tying the knot in July 2017 after welcoming son Shai Aleksander six months prior. After marking their little boy’s third birthday, Murgatroyd told Us that she’s ready to think about becoming a family of four.

“We definitely want to have a baby and it will be very, very soon,” she exclusively revealed in July 2020. “[Shai’s] getting older, and I want him to grow up within his childhood with other siblings.”

Chmerkovskiy, for his part, previously hinted that he was hoping to have a daughter someday. “When Peta said [her last pregnancy] was a boy, I had this elated reaction like, ‘Thank God,'” he told Us exclusively in March 2020. “But immediately after that, I was like, ‘OK, now I’m ready for a girl.’ I just think it’s a special thing.”

Scroll down to learn more about the DWTS pros and their off-stage partners.