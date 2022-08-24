It’s over for Emma Slater and Sasha Farber, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal.

Slater, 33, and Farber, 38, have called it quits after four years of marriage, multiple sources tell Us. “They’ve been apart for many months now,” a source says. “They both have not been wearing their wedding rings and are each leading a single life.”

The source adds that while it was a “tough decision” for the pair to break up, the former couple are “figuring out” what life apart looks like. “It’s been a difficult time since they really care about each other and have been together for so long,” the insider explains, noting that they haven’t filed for divorce yet.

While the next chapter may be difficult, both the England native and the Burn the Floor alum are “leaning on friends for support” and will “continue to work together as professional dancers” as they did following their initial split in 2014. “They’re pros and won’t let their personal life get in the way of DWTS,” the source tells Us.

The Dancing With the Stars pros sparked breakup speculation earlier this year as they’ve been noticeably missing from each other’s respective Instagram pages. Most recently, Slater headed to Italy with her parents sans her spouse and attended castmate Brandon Armstrong‘s wedding solo. They also didn’t publicly acknowledge their fourth wedding anniversary in March.

Back in November 2021, Slater opened up to Us about trying to balance their personal and professional relationship.

“I think we do a really good job of separating our work life from our home life, which is crazy because we literally [do] everything together,” she said at the time. “So, it is hard to separate it. For some reason, we do a really good job with that. It’s just, like, it doesn’t get to us in our personal life.”

The duo were first linked in 2011 and initially called it quits after three years of dating in 2014.

“I don’t think we’re supposed to finish together,” she told Glamour at the time. “I think there are other people that might make us both individually happy, but I’m always going to be his best friend. It has just happened in the way we have gone from a beautiful three-year relationship, which I love and cherish, to best friends.”

The twosome subsequently got back together and he proposed in 2016. Two years later, Us broke the news when Slater and Farber exchanged vows in Los Angeles in March 2018. Guests included Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, Witney Carson, Lindsay Arnold, Alfonso Ribeiro, Lindsey Sterling, Rashad Jennings, Kim Fields, Terra Jole and Drew and Jonathan Scott.

“We are on top of the world right now. It was the most amazing day. It was absolutely amazing. Nothing went wrong. It was brilliant,” Slater gushed to Us at the time. “It was incredible. I kept thinking, ‘This isn’t normal. This isn’t normal. This should not be happening.’ It went so well and it was a party from the moment we got upstairs to the reception till really late.”

Farber added at the time: “It was something out of a fairy tale and she was beautiful. I kept telling her every hour, every ten minutes, every five minutes, ‘You look beautiful.'”

Reporting by Diana Cooper