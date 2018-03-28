Oh, what a night! Dancing With the Stars pros Emma Slater and Sasha Farber shared a gorgeous video of highlights from their wedding exclusively with Us Weekly. Watch above!

The Anton Polygalov-directed short film begins with Slater, 29, getting ready for the big day with her bridesmaids, including fellow DWTS pros Witney Carson and Lindsay Arnold. The bride then shows off her stunning white lace Rivini dress. “Everybody kept coming up to me saying, ‘I want to get married in your dress,’” she told Us. “It was so vintage. I loved it.”

The video then cuts to the adorable moment when Slater and Farber, 33, lock eyes for the first time ahead of the ceremony at Bella Blanca in Los Angeles. When he turns around, she begins laughing and he covers his mouth with both of his hands, clearly in awe of her beauty.

After posing for a series of photos, the couple exchange their vows, share a sweet kiss and officially become Mr. and Mrs. “Their moving vows had moments of both humor and heartfelt emotion, which made the ceremony a truly special and magical thing to behold,” wedding planner Michael Russo told Us.

The video ends with footage of the newlyweds dancing and singing at their reception with guests such as Slater’s previous DWTS partners Rashad Jennings and Drew Scott, as well as the Property Brothers star’s twin, Jonathan Scott. Former DWTS competitors Joey Fatone of ‘NSync, Alfonso Ribeiro, Frankie Muniz, Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey were also in attendance, as were groomsman Derek Hough and his sister Julianne Hough; Julianne’s husband, Brooks Laich; and Kym Johnson and her hubby, Robert Herjavec.

“It was the most amazing day. It was absolutely amazing. Nothing went wrong. It was brilliant,” Slater told Us. “It was incredible. I kept thinking, ‘This isn’t normal. This isn’t normal. This should not be happening.’ It went so well and it was a party from the moment we got upstairs to the reception till really late.”

The bride changed into another outfit for the reception and also performed a choreographed dance to Tina Turner’s “Proud Mary” with the groom, bridesmaids and groomsmen.

Slater and Farber began dating in 2011. He proposed on TV during an episode of the ABC dance competition in October 2016.

