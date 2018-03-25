Congratulations are in order! Emma Slater and Sasha Farber are officially married. The Dancing With the Stars pros exchanged vows at Bella Blanca in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 25.

“As Emma walked down the aisle, instantly locking eyes with Sasha, it was as if time stood still,” wedding planner Michael Russo tells Us Weekly exclusively. “Their moving vows had moments of both humor and heartfelt emotion, which made the ceremony a truly special and magical thing to behold. I couldn’t be more proud to have been a witness to this celebration of pure, unconditional love.”

The bride, 29, wore two breathtaking Rivini gowns: the first a fitted, sheer dress with lace appliqués; the second a whimsical, less traditional sheath with a long flowy skirt ideal for dancing. The groom, 33, donned a handmade tuxedo by Onik Design, the designer responsible for many of his DWTS ensembles.

The ceremony, coordinated by Michael Russo Events, featured bridesmaid gowns from Amsale Bridesmaids and hair by VOLAIRE Brand Ambassador and lead stylist Dean Banowitz. Slater walked down the aisle atop a hand-painted 50-foot aisle runner by The Original Runner Company that matched the roses on the couple’s wedding invitation. Stationery — from the invites to seat cards — was also hand-painted by Nib and Pixel. Petals LA took care of the flowers, with the bride carrying a bouquet full of fresh pink blooms.

The couple posed for first look photos at Houdini Estate, a property with special meaning given that they pass by it almost every day while walking their dog, Ruby.

Guests — including Julianne Hough and husband Brooks Laich, Nick and Vanessa Lachey, Drew Scott, and Cheryl Burke — dined on an extensive family-style menu of smoked salmon, red caviar, seared ahi tuna, pork belly, ribeye steak, lamb, avocado salad and charcuterie, among other offerings. The couple couldn’t decide on just one cake flavor, so they chose five! Delicious Arts crafted a scrumptious creation with Valrhona chocolate, vanilla bean, carrot, almond and banana layers.

Slater and Farber shared their first dance to Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect.” The singer couldn’t be there to perform live but recorded a sweet message for the bride, which played before the duo’s twirl around the dance floor. Eli’s Band played requests throughout the reception that attendees sent in on their RSVP cards.

Guests received scented candle and tequila favors from Greenleaf and Casamigos, respectively, while the wedding party got some gifts of their own from Gigi New York: fuchsia clutch handbags for the bridesmaids and tan leather wallets for the groomsmen.

With reporting by Carly Sloane

