A wedding for the ages! Dancing With the Stars pros Sasha Farber and Emma Slater are officially husband and wife.

“We are on top of the world right now. It was the most amazing day. It was absolutely amazing. Nothing went wrong. It was brilliant,” the 29-year-old bride told Us Weekly exclusively of her Sunday, March 25, nuptials. “It was incredible. I kept thinking, ‘This isn’t normal. This isn’t normal. This should not be happening.’ It went so well and it was a party from the moment we got upstairs to the reception till really late.”

As previously reported, the pair wed at Bella Blanca in Los Angeles. Their wedding planner, Michael Russo of Michael Russo Events, called their big day a “celebration of pure, unconditional love.”

