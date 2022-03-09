Happily ever after! Dancing With the Stars pro Brandon Armstrong is engaged to his girlfriend Brylee Ivers after one year of dating.

“I made a good decision a while back to ask you on a date … made the BEST decision of my life asking you to be my wife last night! I love you forever bry!❤️,” Armstrong, 27, captioned a compilation of Instagram photos from their special moment on Tuesday, March 8.

Ivers, for her part, offered a glimpse at her stunning engagement ring and gushed about the relationship milestone.

“My whole heart for my whole life. ❤️‍🔥😭 I can’t wait to marry you,” she wrote via Instagram that same day, to which the athlete responded, “The easiest decision I’ve ever made to be honest! ❤️ i love you babe!”

Armstrong and Ivers first sparked romance rumors in August 2021. The couple, who went Instagram official earlier this year, have continued to share moments from their travels online.

The professional dancer recently took to social media to gush about Ivers in honor of Valentine’s Day. “These past few years have been some of the craziest of my life but without a doubt the best thing to come out of them is you! I wanna tell everyone a few reasons why!” the ABC personality wrote alongside a sweet tribute early last month.

In his lengthy post, Armstrong noted that he loved his then-girlfriend “unconditionally,” writing, “Since the first time we met I’ve noticed that you are loving to everyone and everything! Especially your friends and family! I’m privileged to be apart of that love now.❤️.”

The California native shared how Ivers’ selfness made him appreciate her even more. “You always think the best of me and others! I admire this about you so much! Always protecting me, your friends and family!” he said. “The time I spend with you is better than all the time I’ve ever spent without you! Laying around, shopping, driving around or seeing a movie. It doesn’t matter as long as I’m with you I feel like I’m where I’m suppose to be!❤️.”

He concluded: “Babe there isn’t enough words for me to tell you how much I love you but I promise to always try and show you! Happy Valentine’s Day and I cant wait for all the rest of them my love!”

