Jeannie Mai’s DWTS Pro Brandon Armstrong Sends Love After Hospitalization

Rooting for his Jeannie! Dancing With the Stars pro Brandon Armstrong posted a heartfelt message to Jeannie Mai after his partner was forced to leave the competition early for health reasons.

“JEANNIE! I’m so sorry this happened to you! You don’t deserve it!” the pro dancer, 26, wrote via Instagram on Monday, November 2, alongside a photo of him lifting her up while they were in costume. “Your journey on this show was so special, so unique and so inspiring! I loved EVERY SINGLE WEEK that we got to go through this together! I hope I helped give you an experience that you’ll remember forever!”

Armstrong continued, “We share a lot of good times, tough times and all the times in between but mainly, a lot of laughs! Mainly you laughing at me but hey I’ll take it! 😂Thank you for giving me such an amazing season! We will all be praying for a speedy recovery! ❤️ #TeamDreamOfJeannie always! 🙏🏽🔥.”

Mai has been diagnosed with epiglottitis, a rare condition that causes inflammation of the throat and can prevent airflow to the lungs.

The Real cohost, 41, announced her departure from the ABC series on Monday due to the infection. In her statement, Mai gave special thanks to fans who voted for her weekly and to Armstrong for “being so supportive and believing” in her. She also wished the remaining contenders “the best of luck” in the competition.

“It saddens me that I will not be able to continue with the competition on DWTS. My doctors discovered a health concern with my throat which requires immediate attention and surgery,” Mai said in a statement to Us Weekly. “I am heartbroken that my DWTS journey has to end here. The last several weeks have been an amazing learning experience. I have pushed myself to new limits physically and mentally, and I am so proud of how far we’ve come.”

DWTS addressed Mai’s exit via Twitter by noting she “has inspired us, along with millions of fans, with her energy and dedication.” They also wished her “a full and speedy recovery,” and added that there will only be one couple sent home during Monday’s episode, instead of the planned double elimination.

Armstrong additionally spoke about his former partner’s condition to Good Morning America on Monday. “We are devastated by the news that we’re going to have to cut this season short, but Jeannie’s health does come first,” he stated. “Thank you to all the fans that have helped get us this far and we are praying for a speedy recovery for Jeannie.”

Earlier in DWTS’ 29th season, fellow contestant Kaitlyn Bristowe suffered an ankle injury. The former Bachelorette, 35, told fans that she planned to “battle through” the pain after undergoing an MRI scan and doing red light therapy.

Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.