Sending their love. On Monday, November 2, Jeannie Mai revealed that she had to exit Dancing With the Stars due to an unknown breathing issue — and the cast is heartbroken.

“My doctors discovered a health concern with my throat which requires immediate attention and surgery,” the Real cohost, 41, said in a statement to Us Weekly. “I am heartbroken that my DWTS journey has to end here. The last several weeks have been an amazing learning experience. I have pushed myself to new limits physically and mentally, and I am so proud of how far we’ve come.”

She went on to thank her partner, Brandon Armstrong, for “being so supportive and believing in me” and the fans who voted each week.

During Monday’s episode of Good Morning America, it was revealed that Mai was diagnosed with epiglottis, a condition that causes swelling and can block airflow to the lungs. Due to the seriousness of the life-threatening condition, she could not go on competing.

Monday night’s episode was set to be a double elimination. However, with Mai’s early exit, only one couple will be sent home.

Many celebrity fans and cast members — including her partner, 26, — reached out to the Holey Moley correspondent via social media on Monday, to send their well wishes. Scroll through the gallery below to see some of their messages.