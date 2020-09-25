Kaitlyn Bristowe is one tough cookie! The former Bachelorette gave fans an update on how she is doing following her Dancing With the Stars ankle injury.

On Thursday, September 24, the 35-year-old Dew Edit designer shared multiple Instagram Story videos about how she was getting an MRI after hurting herself during rehearsals earlier this week. Bristowe admitted to “feeling so anxious” about the medical test since she would have to be inside of the machine for an hour.

“Getting the MRI right now. Yesterday was kind of a write off for me because I was just in pain and kept my foot elevated and just did nothing all day yesterday,” she said in the video. “I don’t want to seem like a baby because I know so many people go through injuries on this show, and battle through, and that’s what I’m gonna do. But I just want to keep you guys posted.”

Bristowe asked for everyone’s “thoughts and prayers” before going through the MRI process. She also shared a photo of herself in a medical gown and reminded herself to not “get claustrophobic” during the scan.

After the MRI, Bristowe went home and did red light therapy on her injured ankle. She shared that the scan went well.

“My head wasn’t in the machine, so I felt OK. It was just really long,” the Bachelor alum explained. “But anyways, I’m back home and I won’t find out results probably for a couple days.”

The Spade And Sparrows founder added, “I’m going to rehearse tonight with a brace on and just try and pick up the choreography, because I only have three days now to learn this dance. So, wish me luck there.”

DWTS host Tyra Banks revealed during the Tuesday, September 22, episode that it was uncertain whether Bristowe would perform due to her injury. Her partner, Artem Chigvintsev, later confirmed that she’s “feeling a lot better and she will be dancing tonight.”

Despite the initial roadblock, Bristowe and Chigvintsev, 38, still managed to garner high praise from the judges. They scored 22 out of 30 for their Foxtrot set to “I Hope You Dance” by Lee Ann Womack.

Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.