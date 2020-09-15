‘Dancing With the Stars’ Partners Revealed — Plus, Find Out All the Scores

An entirely new season! New host Tyra Banks and judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough kicked off season 29 of Dancing With the Stars and although it included many new elements due to the coronavirus pandemic, one thing remained the same: The stars were ready to dance.

Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean kicked off the show and while the judges were happy with his energy, they wanted a bit more. Meanwhile, Chrishell Stause gave the judges “all the selling points,” but Tonioli was quick to bring up that she lost her footing multiple times throughout the season. Unfortunately, that landed her at the bottom of the leader board.

“The tango was a lot harder than anything I ever tried before,” the Selling Sunset star said when asked whether the routine was tougher than dealing with her real estate colleagues.

The judges were also very impressed with Vernon Davis, but Inaba — as she always does — docked a point since his partner Peta Murgatroyd‘s foot came off the floor during a spin. After the routine, he admitted that he “feels the pressure” since past NFL stars have done so well.

Many eyes were on Jesse Metcalfe, who performed a very passionate quickstep with partner Sharna Burgess. The judges were impressed with the duo, but everyone agreed the Passions alum needs to work on his posture going forward.

The top scores of the night went to former Disney Channel star Justina Machado, Skai Jackson, Catfish‘s Nev Schulman and former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe. The reality star, who has wanted to compete on the show for years, really impressed the judges. Hough felt like she had “a lot of potential” but said that the dance “was a little safe.” In the future, he wants to see more “bite.”

Scroll through the gallery below to find out which celebrity was matched with each pro, what they danced to and their scores.