Mark Ballas and wife BC Jean are officially parents after welcoming their first child together.

Ballas and Jean announced the arrival of their little one via Instagram on Tuesday, December 5, one month after their baby boy was born. “Welcome to Earth my son ✨,” Ballas captioned a photo of himself and Jean holding the baby’s hand. “Banksi Wylde Ballas 11/5/23.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum and the “I’ll Survive You” songstress shared their pregnancy news via Instagram Reel in June.

“Lately we’ve been making new music, making birthday wishes, went to Disneyland, made more music stuff, turned off our phones and went to the beach,” read the text in the reel, which featured clips of the couple. “Also we’ve been making a tiny human. Coming soon.”

The baby announcement came three months after Ballas officially confirmed his retirement from DWTS. He previously departed after season 25 but returned for season 31 in 2022, winning the mirrorball trophy along with partner Charli D’Amelio.

“I’ve done 20 seasons now. I started this journey when I was 21, 22 and honestly being able to dance and perform for you fans — you guys are the best fans,” the Emmy nominee said during the last Dancing With the Stars tour stop in Las Vegas in March.

While making the announcement, Ballas gave several of his loved ones a shout-out, including his wife.

“My mom is here tonight, my dad is here tonight, my wife is here tonight, my wife’s mom and dad are here tonight,” he said at the time. “I just want to finish this by saying that this will be the last time you see me dance in this capacity. I’m coming to a close tonight. This is going to be my last dance.”

Although the choreographer is leaving his DWTS days behind him, several of his colleagues from the reality competition show have been an integral part of his and Jean’s love story. Derek Hough even served as Ballas’ best man at their 2016 nuptials.

“Witnessing their love be sealed under a beautiful Oak tree in front of family friends was such a special moment,” Hough wrote via Instagram at the time.

Ballas and Jean, for their part — who met at a singer-songwriter night hosted by a mutual friend in 2012 — have continued to gush about each other since tying the knot.

“I still can’t put into words how you make me feel, life with you is always an adventure & you have completely taken over my heart,” the three-time Mirrorball champion wrote via Instagram in 2019. “I’ve never laughed as hard as I have with you, I’ve never appreciated the world, time, nature & life as much as I have with you. … Saying I love you just isn’t enough. I promise to show every day for the rest of my life.”

Jean, meanwhile, shared a sweet birthday tribute to her husband via Instagram in May. “Happy Birthday to my favorite human who I’m lucky enough to call my husband. Hendrix & I love you more than anything in this entire universe. HBD handsome 🎈🎂🫶🏼✨,” she captioned the post, referring to their dog.