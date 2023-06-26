Mark Ballas and BC Jean are expecting their first child together.

The couple took to Instagram on Monday, June 26, to share a video of recent highlights in their lives — including their baby news.

“Lately we’ve been making new music, making birthday wishes, went to Disneyland, made more music stuff, turned off our phones and went to the beach,” read the text in the Instagram Reel, which featured sweet moments between Ballas, 37, and Jean, 36. “Also we’ve been making a tiny human. Coming soon.”

Ballas and Jean quickly received an outpouring of love from his Dancing With the Stars family.

Julianne Hough, who is returning as a cohost for the upcoming season of DWTS, wrote, “Yessssssssssssss baby!!!!!! We love this baby so much already! ❤️❤️❤️.”

Meanwhile, Lindsay Arnold shared her own well-wishes after welcoming her second child with husband Sam Cusick earlier this year. “😭😭So so happy for you two 🫶🫶,” she replied.

Daniella Karagach, who gave birth to her first child with husband Pasha Pashkov in May, wrote, “🥰🥰🥰 Kita can’t wait to meet her soon to be bestie💜💜💜.” Pashkov, 37, for his part, replied “Yassss!!!!” in the comments section.

Emma Slater also took to social media to celebrate the pregnancy announcement, writing, “I’ve been waiting to see this!! THE BEST THING EVER!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ This is such a you announcement btw hahaha love and miss you guys, can’t wait to see all 3 of you soon!!!!! And Hendrix obvs @markballas @bcjean.”

The baby announcement comes three months after Ballas confirmed that he was officially retiring from DWTS.

“I’ve done 20 seasons now. I started this journey when I was 21, 22 and honestly being able to dance and perform for you fans — you guys are the best fans,” the choreographer said during the last Dancing with the Stars tour stop in Las Vegas in March.

At the time, Ballas offered a shout-out to his wife and loved ones as they supported his final performance.

“My mom is here tonight, my dad is here tonight, my wife is here tonight, my wife’s mom and dad are here tonight,” he continued. “I just want to finish this by saying that this will be the last time you see me dance in this capacity. I’m coming to a close tonight. This is going to be my last dance.”

Ballas originally joined DWTS in 2007 and competed for 10 seasons before taking a break. He departed after season 25 but ultimately returned in 2022 — winning the competition with partner Charli D’Amelio. After taking home the mirrorball, the Texas native previously hinted he wasn’t sure that Dancing With the Stars was his future.

“I don’t know [if I’m coming back],” he exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2022. “You know the older I get, I try to stay very present in the moment, you know, and I think that was like a big part of creating these dances.”

He continued: “Every week … I tried to put every aspect of creativity, care, musicality, nuance into each one. I think you can only do that by staying totally in the moment of each time. So, right now I’m in this moment with Charli and … my body couldn’t even fathom a thought of doing this [in] six months, so I’ll let you know down the line.”

Since his exit, Ballas has been focused on personal projects such as his music career with Jean. The pair, who met in 2012, originally formed a connection while starting their band Alexander Jean together.

“We met at a singer-songwriter night at a mutual friend’s house. It was kind of like a fun party night where singers and musicians would get up and perform,” Jean recalled to Riff magazine in March 2022 about their meet cute. “He couldn’t see me; he could only hear me. And I think he liked what he heard.”

The duo got engaged in 2015 and tied the knot one year later. Ballas has since credited his wife for being his constant support system.

“I still can’t put into words how you make me feel, life with you is always an adventure & you have completely taken over my heart,” he gushed via Instagram in November 2019. “I’ve never laughed as hard as I have with you, I’ve never appreciated the world, time, nature & life as much as I have with you. You challenge me, keep me guessing & keep me on my toes every day in the best way possible. You have made me better & I honestly couldn’t imagine riding this monster wave called life without you & you know I’m afraid of the ocean unless I’m scuba diving in it. … Saying I love you just isn’t enough. I promise to show every day for the rest of my life.”