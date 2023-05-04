Dancing with joy! Dancing With the Stars’ Lindsay Arnold and husband Sam Cusick have welcomed their second child together on Wednesday, May 3.

“She is here and healthy. Arrived this afternoon. Will share more soon,” Arnold, 29, captioned an Instagram Story video with her newborn.

The So You Think You Can Dance alum announced she was expecting another child in an interview in October.

“Honestly, it still feels a bit surreal. It’s just kind of crazy, but we are so, so happy,” Arnold told E! News at the time. “It’s been something that we’ve known we’ve wanted so it was just a huge blessing. We’re excited to expand our family.”

She later took to Instagram to announce the exciting news alongside several family photos. “Baby #2 coming May 2023 🥰🥰,” the ballroom pro wrote. “We are beyond grateful and feel so blessed to be adding a new addition to our family and Sage cannot wait to be a big sister.”

The couple, who met in high school, revealed they were having a baby girl in a video posted via Instagram in November.

“IT’S A……….. 💕💙💕💙 GIRL!!!! 💕💕💕💕🤗🤗🤗🤗,” the professional dancer wrote as the caption. “We are beyond excited to bring another sweet girl into our family and so so happy that Sage will have a sister.”

Arnold and the businessman, 30, welcomed their eldest daughter, Sage, one year earlier.

“The most beautiful surprise on this very special day,” the mom of two wrote via Instagram in November 2021 alongside a photo taken in the delivery room. “Baby Girl and mama are healthy and well more details to come but wanted to share this first pic of our little family #birth #mama #babygirl #csection #pregnancy #39weeks.”

After the birth of her first daughter, Arnold had to put up with mom-shamers and people accusing her of trying to hide her C-section scar online.

“There has been some speculation on my last couple posts about whether or not I have been photoshopping my scar out of my pictures,” Arnold captioned an April 2021 Instagram post with her in a swimsuit. “Now I usually don’t even give [the] time of day to comments like this BUT I feel like this needs to be addressed as it’s important to me that you all know that my C-section scar is now my favorite part of my body. It is the representation of the thing I am most proud of in my life and that is our sweet Sagey.”

Arnold and Cusick got engaged in December 2014 during a visit to Africa and eventually tied the knot in their hometown of Provo, Utah, in June 2015.