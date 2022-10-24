Baby No. 2 on board! Dancing With the Stars‘ Lindsay Arnold is pregnant and expecting her second child with her husband, Sam Cusick.

“Honestly, it still feels a little bit surreal. It’s just kind of crazy, but we are so, so happy,” the ballroom pro, 28, told E! News on Monday, October 24, adding that she and her husband, 28, have been “trying for a while” to expand their family. “It’s been something that we’ve known we’ve wanted so it was just such a huge blessing. We’re excited to expand our family.”

Arnold later shared the exciting news on Instagram, alongside several sweet family photos. “Baby #2 coming May 2023 🥰🥰,” she wrote. “We are beyond grateful and feel so blessed to be adding a new addition to our family and Sage cannot wait to be a big sister.”

The proud parents welcomed their first child, daughter Sage, in November 2020. “The most beautiful surprise on this very special day,” the reality star announced via Instagram at the time. “Baby Girl and mama are healthy and well. More details to come but wanted to share this first pic of our little family.”

Arnold and Cusick, who have been together since high school, exchanged vows in a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints ceremony in their home state of Utah in June 2018. While trying to get pregnant with her second child, the ballroom dancer was open about her experience with a false positive test.

“When you get a positive pregnancy test and then start your [period] a few days later but your sweet daughter is there for you every step of the way,” she wrote in an emotional TikTok video in August. “My sweet girl. I don’t know what I would do without her,” the loving mother added in the caption.

The Utah native often shares glimpses into married life and her journey as a mother via social media, but she doesn’t appreciate internet trolls and mom-shamers. In January 2021, she slammed those who criticized her decision to take a family vacation during a coronavirus surge.

“I am FAR from perfect — believe me, you don’t need to remind me of that — but why don’t we use our energy and words to be encouraging, instead of always looking for the negative and finding things to criticize?” the So You Think You Can Dance alum wrote via her Instagram Story at the time. “I’m very over it. So, if that’s what you want to do on Instagram, please unfollow me and leave my kind and loving followers alone.”

Later that month, Arnold spoke exclusively to Us Weekly about her decision to respond to the backlash.

“I just wanted to point out that it’s not OK, and it’s never going to be OK, to comment on somebody else’s mom and parenting style,” she explained. “I did that in hopes, first of all … for my sanity. If you don’t like what I do and what I’m posting about and you’re sick of the posts or you think I’m annoying, then don’t follow me. That’s your choice, you don’t have to follow me.”

She continued: “More than anything, I said something because I want those people who believe that they can sit at their house and comment on other people and try to tear other people down just to know that it’s not OK. We need to lift each other up. We need to be supportive. We need to be loving. And if you don’t have anything nice to say, then just keep your mouth shut. [That] is kinda my mentality right now.”