Grateful for her girl. Lindsay Arnold got emotional after receiving a false positive pregnancy test and leaned on daughter Sage through the difficult moment.

“When you get a positive pregnancy test and then start your [period] a few days later but your sweet daughter is there for you every step of the way,” the Dancing With the Stars pro, 28, wrote in a tearful TikTok video on Thursday, August 11. She added in the caption, “My sweet girl ❤️ I don’t know what I would do without her ❤️.”

The footage was soundtracked to Hailey Reinhart‘s “Can’t Help Falling in Love” and showed Arnold handing her pregnancy test to her daughter, 21 months, who smiled while holding the stick. In the second half of the clip, after realizing the pregnancy didn’t take, the Utah native cried and hugged Sage. The little one reached up to wipe away her mom’s tears.

Arnold welcomed her daughter with husband Samuel Cusick in November 2020. The high school sweethearts tied the knot in June 2015 and recently shared they are trying to conceive their second child.

“I am currently trying to get pregnant,” the So You Think You Can Dance alum revealed in a YouTube video earlier this month. “So for everyone asking about that, it’s happening. It kind of has been happening for a while, so send your good luck vibes to us.”

Before Sage arrived via C-section, the choreographer exclusively described her “very tough” first trimester of pregnancy to Us Weekly. “You don’t feel like yourself,” she recalled in July 2020. “There’s so many things changing. I had a bit of nausea. I was always tired.”

At the time, Arnold remembered feeling “weird” that her baby bump wasn’t “popping” as quickly as she expected, adding, “My body was definitely changing, but when I looked in the mirror and was like, ‘Oh, my gosh. You can see that there’s actually a baby in there,’ it was pretty cool.”

Since becoming a parent, the ballroom dancer has had to put up with mom-shamers and other trolls on social media, some of whom even accused her of trying to hide her C-section scar online.

“There has been some speculation on my last couple posts about whether or not I have been photoshopping my scar out of my pictures,” Arnold captioned an April 2021 swimsuit snap that highlighted her midsection. “Now I usually don’t even give [the] time of day to comments like this BUT I feel like this needs to be addressed as it’s important to me that you all know that my C-section scar is now my favorite part of my body. It is the representation of the thing I am most proud of in my life and that is our sweet Sagey.”

The season 25 mirrorball champ explained that the procedure has changed so much over the years and doctors have found a way to put the incision “so low it is not even visible in a bikini … which is why you all are not seeing it in my pics.” She concluded, “I would never and have never photoshopped any part of my body and wanted a dedicated post to my beautiful scar that I truly love so much … and in case anyone forgot WOMENS BODIES ARE INCREDIBLE.”

