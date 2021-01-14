Shutting down the shame. Lindsay Arnold has repeatedly spoken out against trolls who have critiqued her parenting style, and that’s not going to stop anytime soon.

“I just wanted to point out that it’s not OK, and it’s never going to be OK to comment on somebody else’s mom and parenting style,” the Dancing With the Stars pro, 27, told Us Weekly exclusively on Thursday, January 14, while promoting her Move With Linds program. “I did that in hopes, first of all, because yeah — for my sanity. If you don’t like what I do and what I’m posting about and you’re sick of the posts or you think I’m annoying, then don’t follow me. That’s your choice, you don’t have to follow me.”

She continued, “More than anything, I said something because I want those people who believe that they can sit at their house and comment on other people and try to tear other people down just to know that it’s not OK. We need to lift each other up. We need to be supportive. We need to be loving. And if you don’t have anything nice to say, then just keep your mouth shut. [That] is kinda my mentality right now.”

The Utah native gave birth to her daughter, Sage, via C-section in November 2020. Sage is the dancer’s first child with husband Sam Cusick, whom she wed in 2015.

Arnold has heavily documented her pregnancy and life as a first-time mom across her Instagram page. Earlier this month, she slammed those who criticized her and her spouse’s decision to vacation with their daughter as coronavirus cases surge.

“I am FAR from perfect — believe me, you don’t need to remind me of that — but why don’t we use our energy and words to be encouraging, instead of always looking for the negative and finding things to criticize?” she wrote via her Instagram Stories on January 6. “‘I’m very over it. So if that’s what you want to do on Instagram, please unfollow me and leave my kind and loving followers alone.”

The So You Think You Can Dance alum told Us that she would “always get hate comments” from trolls during her pregnancy. While she is no stranger to receiving hate on social media due to her celebrity, she believes that “standing up” to mom-shamers is necessary.

“[It’s] important for moms to feel confident, and the last thing you need is somebody telling you that you’re doing something wrong or that you’re not being a good enough mom, or commenting on your parenting technique or style, because everyone is different,” she shared with Us. “Every baby is different. We already put enough pressure on ourselves as moms to be perfect and to be that perfect mom for our child, that we don’t need somebody else telling us that we’re not perfect. We don’t need that.”

Aside from focusing on raising her infant, Arnold is busy working on her Move With Linds fitness program. She started filming for the project while she was pregnant and launched it after giving birth. She gives “100 percent credit” to her new workout endeavor for helping her to get back into shape.

“It’s been so great just to get my body moving again, and I’m super grateful that I have been able to get back to that place that I was before,” she explained. “Of course my body is different and I think it will always be different, but I’m still fine with that. I’m just grateful that I can move and be active again because that’s been such a huge part of my life since I was a little girl. So, I’m grateful that I can get back into it and be working out.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi