Lindsay Arnold’s Baby Bump Album: See the Dancer’s Pregnancy Pics

Ballroom baby bump! Lindsay Arnold revealed in May that she is expecting her first child and has been sharing pregnancy updates ever since.

“Ohhhhhh baby,” the Dancing With the Stars pro captioned PDA pictures with her husband, Sam Cusick, at the time. “Mom and Dad love you already. #November2020.”

Days later, the Utah native snapped a mirror selfie to show her budding belly in a bathing suit while holding an ultrasound shot. “14 weeks and counting,” Arnold wrote via Instagram. “Can’t wait to recreate this picture as our little babe grows and watch the progress.”

The professional ballroom dancer shared the sex of her and Cusick’s baby-to-be later that same month. “We are beyond happy about our precious little girl and love her so much already!” the ABC personality told Us Weekly exclusively. “We both felt so strongly that we were having a boy so it was such a fun surprise. I am already buying all the cute baby girl clothes I see and we just cannot wait until she is here!”

As for pregnancy symptoms, Arnold has been mostly “feeling good.” She captioned a May mirror selfie: “A little bit of nausea and tiredness coming back this week but knowing that baby is the size of an avocado in there makes me VERY excited.”

In a June YouTube video, the pregnant star shared her cravings. While she usually loves “all food,” Arnold said, “One thing that is different for me is that ever since I found out I was pregnant, I am constantly cravings cold, fresh things, [like] fresh-cut salads and fresh fruit. … It has really helped me with my nausea and with my energy levels.”

She and her husband tied the knot in June 2015. “I’ve loved Sam since I was 16 years old and today I officially get to spend the rest of my life with him — through giggles and tears, and every moment in between!” the bride told Us in a statement at the time.

