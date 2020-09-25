Something sweet to celebrate! Pregnant Lindsay Arnold rang in her Wednesday, September 23, baby shower with the help of fellow Dancing With the Stars pro Witney Carson.

“Loved celebrating this beautiful mama & baby girl last night,” the season 19 winner, 26, captioned a Thursday, September 24, photo of herself and Arnold, also 26, cradling their baby bumps.

“Beauties,” DWTS’ Sharna Burgess commented on the social media upload, while season 29 contestant Kaitlyn Bristowe wrote, “So sweet.”

Arnold went on to gush about the baby bash on her Instagram Story Thursday, saying, “I had my shower at the most beautiful venue. They did everything. It was so incredible, from the decor to food to flowers. We also had some incredible drinks and the yummiest pumpkin pie cupcakes I’ve ever had. It was just such a special evening.”

The season 25 winner added, “I’m so grateful for everyone who helped, who was involved and family and friends who showed up to support.”

Arnold announced in May that she and her husband, Sam Cusick, are expecting their first child, a baby girl. Two months later, Carson joined the pregnancy club. She and husband Carson McAllister have a baby boy on the way.

“We have not had the same pregnancies at all,” Carson exclusively told Us Weekly of her and Arnold’s symptoms in August. “Just recently, her pelvis is starting to hurt a lot and she, like, can barely walk. She’s like, ‘It’s the weirdest thing.’ Other than that, she hasn’t been really sick. She hasn’t been feeling any cramping at all.”

As for Carson, her joints hurt “so bad,” she explained at the time. “Comparing our pregnancies, she’s definitely had a blissful one.”

The Utah natives have received advice from DWTS’ Peta Murgatroyd, who shares son Shai, 3, with Maksim Chmerkovskiy. “She was like, ‘Just take every moment not for granted,’” Carson told Us. “She was very encouraging and very powerful.”

She and McAllister wed in 2016, while Arnold and Cusick tied the knot one year prior.