DWTS Witney Carson Is Pregnant Expecting 1st Child With Carson McAllister

Ballroom baby on board! Dancing With the Stars pro Witney Carson confirmed that she and husband Carson McAllister are expecting their first child together.

“Baby McAllister coming Jan 2021!!!!! We can’t even contain our excitement and joy right now🙏🏼😭❤️,” the So You Think You Can Dance alum, 26, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, July 23, alongside a handful of photos that featured her sonogram results and pregnancy test. “We found out together with @clearblue, which was so surreal and special! Getting our results in words made this whole thing that much more real! We love this little bean so much already and we can’t wait to start this beautiful chapter in our lives!”

Well-wishes from famous friends came flooding in shortly after Carson broke the exciting news. “Congrats sweet girl!!! So excited for you!!!!!” Bachelor alum Michelle Money commented.

“CONGRATULATIONS!!” another Bachelor alum, Haley Ferguson, replied, adding a few heart-eye emojis to her comment. Maddie Ziegler, meanwhile, cried tears of joy. “omg!!!!! witneeyyyy!!!! i’m so happy for you,” the Dance Moms alum, 17, commented.

Carson and McAllister tied the knot in Salt Lake City in January 2016 after four years of dating. Fellow DWTS pros Jenna Johnson, Emma Slater and Lindsay Arnold were part of the ballroom dancer’s bridal party. Three years after her wedding, the Utah native owned up to feeling the baby fever.

“We’re not really putting a timestamp on it, just when we feel ready,” she told Us Weekly exclusively in October 2019. “I get so baby hungry though. Like, every time I see a baby it breaks my heart. I want one.”

As she and her husband prepared to expand their family, she received some expert advice from DWTS‘ Peta Murgatroyd, who shares 3-year-old son Shai with her husband, Maksim Chmerkovskiy.

“She’s been great to coach us through that and give us advice on, like, how she felt while being pregnant and dancing at the same time,” Carson told Us. “That’s a big issue for us. Can you start a family and still have a career and still dance? She’s been really good to mentor us through what we would do when we eventually have kids. She’s been awesome.”