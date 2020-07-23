Sooner rather than later! Peta Murgatroyd is ready to give her 3-year-old son, Shai, a baby brother or sister.

“We definitely want to have a baby and it will be very, very soon,” the Dancing With the Stars pro, 34, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, July 22, while promoting Dance & Co. “He’s getting older, and I want him to grow up within his childhood with other siblings.”

Since two of the dancer’s fellow DWTS pros have little ones on the way, Murgatroyd has advised both Lindsay Arnold and Artem Chigvintsev to “soak it all in.”

She explained to Us, “Your first is so incredibly precious. … Whatever you’re going through, just lap it all up. It’s the most magical feeling.”

The actress “can’t wait” to meet Arnold and Sam Cusick‘s baby girl and thinks that Chigvinstev, 38, will be “an incredibly diligent father” to his and Nikki Bella’s son.

“He’s going to have all the right groundings and teachings to be able to bring up a really good baby boy,” Murgatroyd gushed. “Nikki too is so sweet, open, honest and just kind hearted.”

The choreographer gave birth to her and Maksim Chmerkovskiy’s son in January 2017, exclusively telling Us the next year that the toddler is already following in their dancing footsteps. “He loves music,” she said in March 2018. “We’re trying to introduce him to that every day. He sits on our hip and we take him around the room and dance with him. He loves that.”

At the time, the Faith, Hope & Love star wanted to have baby No. 2 “in a year” so that Shai could be “close in age” with his younger sibling. She hoped for a girl, explaining, “I just love Shai so much, I don’t know how I would share that with another boy.”

She and Chmerkovskiy tied the knot in July 2017 in New York. The couple recently created Dance & Co, an on-demand dance channel with live and pre-recorded videos to entertain, educate and exercise.

“I’m so excited to see that that’s a great outlet for people that are stuck in the, at home,” Murgatroyd told Us on Wednesday of the collaboration with her husband, 40. “They can turn this on and dance like a pro.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi