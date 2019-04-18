Dancing the night away! Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd gave Us all the details about Val Chmerkovisky and Jenna Johnson’s romantic wedding ceremony on Saturday, April 13.

“It feels amazing [to have Jenna as a sister-in-law],” Murgatroyd, 32, exclusively told Us Weekly at the Sofitel Los Angeles on Tuesday, April 16, while celebrating her LaPalme magazine cover shoot with husband Maksim, 39. “I feel like she’s always been The One for Val. I saw sort of from the beginning stages how they were destined to be together and their love is beautiful. They love each other and it was such a beautiful ceremony, a beautiful reception and it was perfect. It went really perfectly smooth and, yeah, it was great.”

At a reception full of professional dancers, the Australian beauty told Us that she stole the show. “I’m going to put my hand up and say [I got the craziest on the dance floor], because I danced until my feet were so swollen, I could hardly walk,” she told Us. Maksim joked, “I literally have never dealt with it before, but this was one of those mothers gone wild type of things.”

Fellow Dancing With the Stars pro Sasha Farber also showed off his moves for the celebrity guests including Artem Chigvintsev, Nikki Bella, Candace Cameron Bure and more.

“I hate to give it to him, but a combination of Sasha Farber and Peta Murgatroyd is lethal at any event, at any party,” Maksim teased. Added the actress, “Sasha is beyond. He will get me fired up. We started a limbo together, actually. … He was like, ‘Where’s the stick, Peta?’ I was like, ‘You find a stick!’ … People joined in. It was great.”

Murgatroyd and Farber, who were once roommates, pumped up the party for the A-list attendees. “You know what, I got to say, when the two of them are together, s–t just f–king happens,” Maksim dished to Us. “A limbo just broke out … and there were crowds of people doing it. But no, this was a great event. It was a lot of fun.”

Val, 33, and Johnson, 25, tied the knot at the Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, in front of 150 guests. A source previously told Us that the ballroom pros, who got engaged in June 2018 after two years of dating on and off, had their first dance to “La Vie En Rose” by Edith Piaf.

