From the dance floor to “I do.” Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy started out as colleagues on Dancing With the Stars, and ended up as a happily married couple in real life.

The pair’s paths first crossed in 2014 when the So You Think You Can Dance alum became a DWTS troupe member. Chmerkovskiy had already been competing as a pro on the ABC competition series since season 13, which premiered in 2011. They were friends at first, but took their relationship to the next level and started dating in 2015.

Johnson and Chmerkovskiy dated quietly for a few months, but eventually called it quits. The European dancer briefly moved on with Amber Rose, but he and the former SYTYCD contestant found their way back to each other in the end.

“I knew Jenna was the one when I saw how close she is with her family and how she interacts with her nieces and nephews,” Chmerkovskiy told Us Weekly exclusively in June 2018, days after he popped the question. “Family is everything to me and I can’t wait for us to build one together.”

Johnson, for her part, told Us that a romance with Chmerkovskiy was almost unavoidable. She noted in November 2018: “There’s something about the show, man. You’re so hands on. … Dance is very physical.”

She also said she understood why many DWTS pros, such as Alan Bersten and Artem Chigvintsev, end up dating their partners. “You’re spending so much time with that one person,” she explained. “I think it’s inevitable when there are two beautiful, attractive people who are talented.”

From their time as colleagues to the moment they walked down the aisle, keep scrolling to see the complete timeline of Chmerkovskiy and Johnson’s relationship.