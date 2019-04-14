Get the mirrorball trophies ready! Dancing With the Stars pros Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson tied the knot on the coast of Los Angeles on Saturday, April 13, Us Weekly confirms.

Chmerkovskiy, 32, and Johnson, 25, said, “I do,” at the Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, in front of guests including former DWTS contestants Adam Rippon, Laurie Hernandez, Normani, Ginger Zee, Nikki Bella and boyfriend Artem Chigvintsev as well as the groom’s brother Maksim Chmerkovskiy and his wife, Peta Murgatroyd. Several of the newlyweds’ fellow dancers from the hit ABC show were also on hand, including Emma Slater and husband Sasha Farber and Witney Carson.

The groom wore a classic black tuxedo while the bride wore an elegant fitted gown with sheer sleeves and had her hair in an updo accented with a large headpiece. She carried a bouquet of white flowers. The bridesmaids including DWTS pros Lindsay Arnold and Gaby Diaz wore pale pink floor-length dresses, while “bridesman” Olympic skater Adam Rippon wore a beige suit.

One month before getting married, the So You Think You Can Dance season 10 alum admitted she was getting antsy for the wedding. “As [the Dancing With the Stars] tour is coming to an end, the realization that I am getting closer and closer to being married is hitting me,” Johnson captioned a picture of herself wearing a wedding dress on Instagram. “It has been a crazy whirlwind trying to plan my dream day on the road as well as dance my heart for all our beautiful fans at night. I’m forever grateful for these past few months and even more excited for what’s to come.”

Days later, Johnson jetted off to Las Vegas to celebrate her bachelorette party with several of her DWTS costars including Carson, Britt Stewart, Hayley Erbert, Arnold and Slater. The Utah native wrote on Instagram: “I have the BEST girlies in the whole wide world. They somehow managed to throw me the most epic bachelorette party on the road… including surprising me by taking me to see @absinthe_vegas and then transforming our bus into a GIRLS ONLY party bus. I feel so grateful to have these beauties in my life!!!!!”

The couple got engaged in June 2018 after dating on and off for two years. “I knew the moment I met you, you were the man of my dreams and I wanted to be with you forever,” Johnson captioned a picture of the Ukrainian professional dancer on one knee. “Thank you for making my fairytale come true today! Cannot believe I get to call you my FIANCÉ!!!! #engaged.”

Val — whose dancer brother Maks married DWTS costar Murgatroyd in July 2017 — later gushed about being engaged. “It’s fun,” he told Us in September 2018. “I’m enjoying the moment. I’m enjoying celebrating my incredible fiancée. Life is great.”

